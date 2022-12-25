Woman (60s) killed in two-car collision in Wicklow late last night

A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a two car collision in Co Wicklow last night.

The incident occurred on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass in Wicklow shortly before midnight yesterday.

The woman, who was aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, with her body being taken to Naas Mortuary where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Advertisement

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed, with Gardaí at the scene alongside Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a spokesperson for the Gardaí

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”