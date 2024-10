A 46-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a 50 year old mother of two who worked as a special needs assistance at a school in Cork.

Jennifer Thomas of Oakfield View, Glanmire, Co Cork appeared before Cork District Court earlier this year where she was first charged with the offence.

The charge was that on 11 February last at L2973, Sarsfield Court, Glanmire, Ms Thomas drove in a manner that was dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of another person, namely Sheila Dunne.

Ms Thomas was sent forward for trial to the first day of sessions at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Other charges, including one count of drink driving and three counts of dangerous driving, will remain at the district court as they are deemed to be summary charges.

The summary charges consist of allegations that Ms Thomas was under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle at Sarsfield Court, dangerous driving at Hazelwood Road, Sarsfield Court and Sallybrook, not having a driving licence, and the related count of failing to produce it. All counts relate to the same date, 11 February.

Today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Ms Thomas, who was wearing a cream trouser suit, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death. No details were given in court about the alleged facts that gave rise to the charge.

Defence solicitor Tom Creed, SC, asked that legal aid be extended to allow for a GP and Psychologists report. He said that there was a “particular reason” as to why it was “important to get both reports.”

Mr Creed stated that it was a “very sad case involving the loss of life.” He also asked that a Probation and Welfare report be prepared in relation to his client.

Prosecution barrister Katherine McGillicuddy, BL, said that the prosecution was keen to proceed and that victim impact statements from the relatives of the deceased had been prepared already.

Judge Helen Boyle extended free legal aid to allow for the preparation of the necessary reports. She offered her sincere condolences to members of the Dunne family following their sad loss. A family member was in court for the brief hearing.

She adjourned the case for mention to 19 November next at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Boyle said that an adjournment could well occur at that point to facilitate the preparation of necessary reports.

Meanwhile, the late Sheila Dunne was remembered at her funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune as someone who had a great sense of pride in her two children, Lilley and TJ. Her late husband, well-known local DJ Ted Dunne, died three years ago.

Ms Dunne died in a single vehicle collision in Sarsfield Court in Glanmire in Cork in February. She worked as a SNA at Watergrasshil National School in Co Cork. She lived in Glanmire but was from Newcastle West in Co Limerick.

Sheila Dunne is survived by her two children, her parents, brothers, sisters and brothers in law, nephews and nieces and a large circle of friends.

Sheila was fondly remembered in Watergrasshill National School where she was described as having been a warm, generous and kind person.

Tributes were also paid to her by the Rainbow Club charity who said they would miss “her gorgeous smile” and wonderful hugs.