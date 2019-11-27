This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman who staged suicide of musician to impede prosecution sentenced to four years

Janice Brady’s brother Keith Brady was found guilty of murder last week.

By Alison O'Riordan Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,388 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4908584
Courts of Criminal Justice.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Courts of Criminal Justice.
Courts of Criminal Justice.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A SLIGO WOMAN has been sentenced to four years in prison for staging a talented musician’s suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother, who was last week jailed for life for murder. 

Sentencing Janice Brady today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White noted the defendant had already served 28 months in custody and, taking this into account, had only a short portion of the sentence left to serve.  

The judge said he would consider suspending the balance of the sentence but needed “stronger reassurance” as to a permanent address that the defendant could reside at.

“Before I consider suspending the balance I have to know she has a place to live and some degree of supervision,” he indicated.  

Mr Justice White said Janice Brady, who has a very serious drug addiction, had assisted her brother by falsifying the scene of the crime to give a “haphazard impression” as to how the offence occurred. She has 73 previous convictions including robbery, theft and assault. 
 
The court heard during today’s sentence hearing that the defendant had placed the deceased’s hand on a knife to make his death look “staged” or “like something else”.  

Janice Brady (29), with a last address at Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, pleaded guilty two years ago to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of her brother between 2 August and 3 August, 2015 at an address in Sligo, knowing or believing that he was guilty of a killing.
 
Last week, the defendant’s brother Keith Brady (32) was found guilty of murder after he stabbed talented musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan to death. The court heard that Brady had ordered heroin to Kivelhan’s house while his victim’s body lay on the floor.

The drug user, with an address at Cartron Estate, Sligo had denied murdering Kivlehan on August 2 or 3rd, 2015 at Kivlehan’s home at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo. 

His plea to guilty of manslaughter had been rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions.  

A post-mortem found that Kivlehan suffered two stab wounds, one to either side of his neck. The stab wound to the right severed an artery, which caused his death. 

Janice Brady was remanded in custody until Monday, when it is expected that a permanent address will be provided to the court. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie