Tech company recalls e-scooters sold by Three Ireland due to 'loose screws'

CHINESE TECH COMPANY Xiaomi has issued a voluntary recall of certain units of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter after a safety issue was identified.

In certain M365 models of the scooter, it is possible that a screw in the folding apparatus has the “potential to come loose”, meaning the handles could break off the scooter base while in use.

“This presents the possibility of injury to users in terms of falls/slips/trips resulting from the failure,” according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

It is estimated that about 197 units of this scooter have been sold on the Irish market by Three Ireland.

The location of the serial number. Source: CCPC

Consumers can check if their Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, M365, is subject to recall by entering the serial number on the Xiaomi website.

Xiaomi has asked scooter owners to “immediately” stop using the model until they have determined whether their scooter is affected by the recall campaign.

“Working closely with our Mi Electric Scooter manufacturer, we have remedied the issue moving forward. We sincerely apologise for any concern this may have caused our customers,” Xiaomi said.

It added that if any users notice a screw coming loose on their scooter, “do not try to fix the issue on your own”.