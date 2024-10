THE FIRST PHASE of a two-step ban on XL bully dogs has come into force today, making it illegal to import, breed or re-sell the animal in Ireland.

The new restrictions will be implemented in two stages with a full ownership ban coming into force on 1 February 2025.

Decisions to ban the breed came after numerous attacks nationwide and the tragic death of 23-year-old Nicole Morey who was killed by her four dogs at her home in Limerick last June.

Ireland’s legislation follows England and Wales’ controversial crackdown on the largest type of American bully dog.

Owners of the breed in Ireland now have until 1 February 2025 to get a Certificate of Exemption to keep their dog until the end of its natural life. As part of phase one, XL bully owners can apply for the certificate from their local authority once their dog is microchipped, neutered and licensed.

There is no fee for the paperwork but the application period will close in February when non-certified dogs could be seized and put down. Owners could also face a fine of €2,500 or up to three months in prison.

The document will specify the dog’s licence, microchip and neutering details, age and description, as well as the dog owner’s name, address, date of birth and contact number.

The fresh regulations were signed by Minister Heather Humphreys, after attacks caused uproar across the country.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting last week, Humphreys explained that she was enforcing the regulations in the “interest of public safety”.

She referenced the dangerous attacks by XL bully dogs and included the death of Ms. Morey in her reasoning for pushing the ban forward.

“I am concerned that if we do not take action now, the number of these dogs in the country will grow and my fear is that these attacks will become more frequent,” she said.

While I know not everybody will agree with the ban, my ultimate priority is to protect public safety.”

Following backlash from various animal welfare charities and shelters, existing XL bully dogs already in these facilities on 1 October will be permitted to be rehomed or exported until February next year.

In a statement, the DSCPA argued the ban on XL Bully types will not address the root causes leading to dog attacks.

“Furthermore, a blanket ban will mainly target responsible owners who are not the problem. It can also drive illegal breeding practices underground and can lead to new hybrid breeds replacing the XL bullies,” the animal welfare charity said.

The extension of the re-homing process saw members of the public rallying to promote adoption of XL bully dogs with campaigns being launched to educate people on how to properly look after the breed. The non-profit organisation’s adoption page also currently features two XL bully dogs looking for new homes – Dianna and Yogi Bear.

In the meantime, XL bully type dogs will have to adhere to the existing additional controls when in public places.

These controls include wearing secure muzzles and being kept on strong chains or leashes of a maximum of 2 metres in length by a person over 16 years of age who is capable of controlling the animal.

XL bully type dogs are classified by the government legislation as having “a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for [their] size”.

Under the ban, owners are responsible for understanding if their pets match the description given and can be reported to local authorities if they don’t follow the restrictions in public settings.