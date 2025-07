YOUNG PEOPLE WHO informally care for family members are at risk of suffering from anxiety, depression and self-harm, according to researchers at University of Limerick.

ESRI research indicates that up to one quarter of Irish young people provide informal care for family members, while CSO figures suggest some carers under 15 are providing more than 43 hours of care weekly.

The young carers researched by the University of Limerick provide informal care to family suffering from physical or intellectual disabilities, old age, poor mental health, and substance abuse issues.

The research found that young carers are often undersupported, unidentified and unrecognised – but that a strong support system and strong social relationships can decrease the risk of mental health issues in young carers.

Lead researcher Aoife Bowman Grangel said young carers are a “hidden population”, due in part to a lack of public policy.

“It’s really crucial that young carers rights are recognised in national legislation in Ireland. Young carers are not currently recognised or protected by national legislation,” she said.

Bowman Grangel highlighted the need for officials to engage with young carers directly when drafting policies which affect them.

To improve young carers mental health prospects, Bowman Grangel recommends making efforts to identify young carers and ensure they’re getting the right support.

She said it was essential young people aren’t taking on “disproportionate” levels of care.

Bowman Grangel said she was “not surprised” by her research findings, as young carers are “particularly vulnerable” to mental health issues.

Carers under the age of 25 often begin their caring responsibilities during a “critical developmental period”, where the risk of mental disorder is already high.

This vulnerability is compounded by the unpredictable nature of illnesses and grief.

The researcher said exposure to chronic stress during the formative years of childhood, adolescence or young adulthood can have lasting effects on both mental and physical health.

“Caregiving, by its nature, is a chronic stressor, and young carers face additional stressors associated with caring,” she said. This can include emotional strain, social isolation, disruption to their daily routines, and potentially even financial insecurity, she said.

The research suggests carers are particularly at risk of mental health issues if they engage in long-term or intensive caregiving, assist with personal care such as washing, are female or are from an ethnic minority background.