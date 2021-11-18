#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Search underway for gunman after fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

The rapper had survived a number of previous shootings.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 7,411 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604895
Young Dolph was shot at a store in Memphis.
Image: PA
Young Dolph was shot at a store in Memphis.
Young Dolph was shot at a store in Memphis.
Image: PA

RAPPER YOUNG DOLPH has been shot and killed at a shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is under way for the gunman, officials have said.

Police said no suspect information was available in the shooting, which took place at Makeda’s Cookie’s near Memphis International Airport.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The 36-year-old rapper was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr, and moved to Memphis when he was two, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020’s Rich Slave peaking at number four.

In his music, Young Dolph rapped about being a drug dealer and life on the streets in Memphis.

He recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis and has performed during the halftime of a Memphis Grizzlies game. The rapper was admired in Memphis as a torchbearer to the city’s rap legends, Three 6 Mafia.

The Daily Memphian newspaper reported that Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, said the rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys.

“He was inside (Makeda’s), and somebody just rolled up on him and took his life,” Myers said.

Just last week, the cookie shop posted a video on Instagram of the rapper promoting the store’s cookies, saying he returns to the store whenever he is in Memphis.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings.

He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel.

In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times — the incident was the inspiration for the song 100 Shots.

He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle, The Commercial Appeal reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: PA

Memphis officials, athletes and numerous members of the music industry posted their condolences on social media.

Record producer Omen also posted a message on Twitter, saying “we losing too many black men to poor health, racism, jail, etc already.

“We gotta find a way to heal and not add to that with our own violence,” he added. “Prayers for Young Dolph family and friends. RIP.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie