Search underway for gunman after fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

RAPPER YOUNG DOLPH has been shot and killed at a shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is under way for the gunman, officials have said.

Police said no suspect information was available in the shooting, which took place at Makeda’s Cookie’s near Memphis International Airport.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The 36-year-old rapper was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr, and moved to Memphis when he was two, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020’s Rich Slave peaking at number four.

In his music, Young Dolph rapped about being a drug dealer and life on the streets in Memphis.

He recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis and has performed during the halftime of a Memphis Grizzlies game. The rapper was admired in Memphis as a torchbearer to the city’s rap legends, Three 6 Mafia.

The Daily Memphian newspaper reported that Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, said the rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys.

“He was inside (Makeda’s), and somebody just rolled up on him and took his life,” Myers said.

Just last week, the cookie shop posted a video on Instagram of the rapper promoting the store’s cookies, saying he returns to the store whenever he is in Memphis.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings.

He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel.

In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times — the incident was the inspiration for the song 100 Shots.

He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle, The Commercial Appeal reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA

Memphis officials, athletes and numerous members of the music industry posted their condolences on social media.

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

Record producer Omen also posted a message on Twitter, saying “we losing too many black men to poor health, racism, jail, etc already.

“We gotta find a way to heal and not add to that with our own violence,” he added. “Prayers for Young Dolph family and friends. RIP.”