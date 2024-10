A YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been improving since being discharged from the hospital last month.

The girl, who turned six years old earlier this month, has been staying at a medical facility after spending 281 days at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin following the attack.

The family believe she could be home full-time by Christmas this year.

In an update posted to a GoFundMe page for the girl today, a family member wrote that she has made improvements in her communication, neck movements and upper-body mobility.

She is still non-verbal but the family member said that the girl is communicating through a computer programme, “and is getting faster at it”. Other family members “from far away” have come to visit the child this month.

“She is so loving,” the family member wrote. “She can be having a rough day, but will still smile when people walk into the room.”

They added: “Almost a year in. Time has flown, and we have come so far. We still have so much to accomplish.”

In a separate update earlier this month, on the week of the girl’s birthday, the same family member reflected on the things the child wanted to achieve when she was five.

Learning to ride a bike in order to get roller skates on her sixth birthday was at the top of that list, they said. “We had to put that plan on hold,” they added.

The family member detailed that earlier this month that they did some face painting for a “moment of fun” and the child chose an image butterfly, which reminded them of a book they had read to her about the phases of a caterpillar before coming a butterfly.

“Perhaps our angel was still a caterpillar in November of 2023. Now she is in her chrysalis, getting stronger, changing, adapting, and will come out a butterfly in the end.”

On 23 November last, the girl and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.