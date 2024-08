A YOUNG GIRL has been seriously injured following a dog attack in Co Kerry over the weekend.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in Lixnaw, Co Kerry on Saturday evening.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the young girl was “seriously injured” following a dog attack and that she is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

The dog has since been destroyed by local veterinary services.

The garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.