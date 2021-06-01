#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 June 2021
Teenagers arrested after ambulance personnel 'came under attack' at Dart station

Two teenagers were injured during incidents in Howth and Kilbarrack yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 11:11 AM
54 minutes ago 11,440 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5454076
File photo of a Dart train
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a Dart train
File photo of a Dart train
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INVESTIGATIONS ARE UNDERWAY following a number of public order and assault incidents involving groups of teenagers in Howth Village and at Kilbarrack Dart Station yesterday.

Two teenage boys were arrested by gardaí.

At approximately 4.45pm at the East Pier in Howth, gardaí dispersed groups of young people after a 16-year-old boy was injured.

It’s understood that the boy fell from the pier onto rocks in the course of a disturbance.

The boy was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Shortly after 5.30pm, gardaí attended at the scene of an incident at Kilbarrack Dart Station involving a large group of young people.

In the course of this incident, a 14-year-old boy sustained a head injury.

A Garda spokesperson said that while administering treatment to this boy, ambulance personnel “came under attack from youths at the scene”.

“Gardaí intervened and were assaulted as they attempted to disperse the youths. Two male youths (aged in their mid-teens) were arrested at the scene for public order offences,” a Garda statement noted.

Dart services were disrupted for a short time while order was being restored. The second injured boy did not require hospital treatment.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer

