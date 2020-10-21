Your evening longread: The priest who left the church for love

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The priest who fell in love

Tonight’s longread is actually more of a ‘longwatch’. It’s a video op-ed about an American priest who had to reckon with his faith after he fell in love. Prepare for tears.

(New York Times, 17 mins viewing time)

Terence Netter and Therese Franzese fell in love in New York City in the 1960s. She was an assistant to Rudolf Bing, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera. He was an accomplished painter and Jesuit priest. They sought to marry and dreamed the Catholic Church would embrace a married priesthood.