Your evening longread: Elon Musk's totally awful, completely bonkers, excellent year

Tesla’s Elon Musk reflects on how strange his 2020 was.

(Vanity Fair, approx 15 mins reading time)

But this year, Musk set off on the most difficult mission of all. An expedition that has nothing to do with space, or fossil fuels, or coronavirus, or saving the lives of 7.7 billion people. And yet this new mission—unlike the long list of other tasks he plans to accomplish in his lifetime—is one that he may not be able to see through. A mission that, perhaps, no one of his stature has ever been able to accomplish. One that plagued Steve Jobs before he died. One that still afflicts Jack Dorsey each day. A mission that has sickened men and women since the dawn of modern civilization, kings, queens, business leaders, and politicians alike. A mission that may prove to be the most difficult one of his entire life: Elon Musk is on a mission to stop giving a shit what people think of him.