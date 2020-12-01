Your evening longread: The country run by women in their 30s

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Run by women

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is a woman, and the coalition government is headed by five women. Here’s what led to this point.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

In 1906, it became the first country in the world to give both full voting and parliamentary rights to women, a feat which most other Western nations wouldn’t achieve until after World War One. The following year, 19 women were elected to parliament. And in 2000, Finland elected its first female president, Tarja Halonen. A female prime minister, Anneli Jaatteenmaki, followed in 2003.