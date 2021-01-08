Your evening longread: My life as a consumer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Consumer life

Eula Bliss contemplates all of the buying and furniture that makes up a home, and a life.

(The Guardian, approx 16 mins reading)

“A better everyday life for the many people” is Ikea’s mission, on paper. I think of all the Ikea furniture that I have seen eaten by life. The end tables with broken legs, the cracked slats of futon frames, the chipboard desks left out on the kerb and destroyed by the rain before they can be taken to a new home. Ikea, one of the largest consumers of wood in the world, has made furniture into something that gets used up. It is furniture for the apocalypse. But what I like – what makes me laugh a little about “for people, not consumers” – is the implication that consumers are not people.