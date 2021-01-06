Your evening longread: The secret sisterhood of offshore oil workers

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Offshore oil workers

This article takes us to Mexico, to its offshore oil industry and the women who work there.

(Narratively, approx 18 mins reading time)

Ramos arrived at the heliport at around 5 a.m. that September morning, dressed in a blouse, pants and tennis shoes. She looked around. She was the only woman in sight, and all eyes were on her. Ramos, then 33 years old, had never flown before, but when she was told to board, she walked toward the small helicopter, she says, “as if I were an expert at flying.” She watched the pilot pull on a life vest, and she did the same. Then she watched the way he secured his seatbelt, and again she mimicked his movements. As the helicopter lifted, Ramos felt the air carry them away, watching one world disappear below her and another one come into view, a world of giant metal structures that towered out of the ocean, each a little city of its own, pulling petroleum from the waters below. “Where am I?” she thought. “What am I doing?”