Wednesday 6 January 2021
Your evening longread: The secret sisterhood of offshore oil workers

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Xmentoys
Image: Shutterstock/Xmentoys

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Offshore oil workers

This article takes us to Mexico, to its offshore oil industry and the women who work there.

(Narratively, approx 18 mins reading time)

Ramos arrived at the heliport at around 5 a.m. that September morning, dressed in a blouse, pants and tennis shoes. She looked around. She was the only woman in sight, and all eyes were on her. Ramos, then 33 years old, had never flown before, but when she was told to board, she walked toward the small helicopter, she says, “as if I were an expert at flying.” She watched the pilot pull on a life vest, and she did the same. Then she watched the way he secured his seatbelt, and again she mimicked his movements. As the helicopter lifted, Ramos felt the air carry them away, watching one world disappear below her and another one come into view, a world of giant metal structures that towered out of the ocean, each a little city of its own, pulling petroleum from the waters below. “Where am I?” she thought. “What am I doing?” 

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

