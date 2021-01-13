#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Is Facebook a 'doomsday machine'?

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 8:30 PM
24 minutes ago 1,053 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323723
Image: Shutterstock/Wachiwit
Image: Shutterstock/Wachiwit

Facebook as a Doomsday Machine 

Adrienne LaFrance looks at the idea of a doomsday machine – one which has the purpose to ‘destroy all human life’ when an apocalypse – and examines it in the context of Facebook and social media.

(The Atlantic, approx mins reading time)

I’ve been thinking for years about what it would take to make the social web magical in all the right ways—less extreme, less toxic, more true—and I realized only recently that I’ve been thinking far too narrowly about the problem. I’ve long wanted Mark Zuckerberg to admit that Facebook is a media company, to take responsibility for the informational environment he created in the same way that the editor of a magazine would. (I pressed him on this once and he laughed.) In recent years, as Facebook’s mistakes have compounded and its reputation has tanked, it has become clear that negligence is only part of the problem. No one, not even Mark Zuckerberg, can control the product he made. I’ve come to realize that Facebook is not a media company. It’s a Doomsday Machine. 

