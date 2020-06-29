Your evening longread: The vegan foodie who turned into a huge TikTok star

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

TikTok star

Tabitha brown posted her first TikTok in March – and now she’s become one of the sites biggest stars. Her soothing accent, vegan food and life lessons have a universal appeal. Here’s her story.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

After her mother died in 2007, Ms. Brown threw herself into acting, picking up roles in independent and straight-to-DVD films — “little small victories, but never nothing really big,” she said. Then came another series of setbacks. After she gave birth to Quest, she developed chronic pain and fatigue and ended up on disability. After being unemployed for over a year, Ms. Brown took a job as an Uber driver, daydreaming that she might pick up a casting director or someone who could get her out from behind the wheel and in front of a camera.