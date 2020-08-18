Your evening longread: The curious story of sisters behind the band The Shaggs

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Here’s a profile of the outsider band The Shaggs, who made some very unusual sounds.
(The New Yorker, approx 23 mins reading time)
The Shaggs were three sisters, Helen, Betty, and Dorothy (Dot) Wiggin, from Fremont, New Hampshire. They were managed by their father, Austin Wiggin, Jr., and were sometimes accompanied by another sister, Rachel. They performed almost exclusively at the Fremont town hall and at a local nursing home, beginning in 1968 and ending in 1973. Many people in Fremont thought the band stank. Austin Wiggin did not. He believed his girls were going to be big stars, and in 1969 he took most of his savings and paid to record an album of their music. Nine hundred of the original thousand copies of “Philosophy of the World” vanished right after being pressed, along with the record’s shady producer. Even so, the album has endured for thirty years.
