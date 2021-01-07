Your evening longread: Cartoon Saloon and the new golden age of animation

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Cartoon Saloon

Kilkenny native Mark O’Connell writes about the rise of the Irish animation company Cartoon Saloon, which is based in his hometown.

(The New Yorker, approx 20 mins reading time)

At the time, I was at college in Dublin, but I often returned to Kilkenny on weekends. My friends and I drank in a modestly artsy pub that the animators also frequented; I heard that they were working on a movie about the Book of Kells. Moore’s name was often invoked, and I imagined him as an aloof, quixotic figure who’d somehow dragooned these talented young people into a mad scheme—a feature-length cartoon about, of all things, medieval monks making an illuminated manuscript. When I mentioned this recently to Moore, he explained that he hadn’t been reclusive; he’d just been raising a small child. Also, he said, although starting an animation studio in Kilkenny may have seemed like a wild undertaking, it was “kind of a safe move,” too: “Even though the things I was doing seemed really ambitious, I was also just continuing things I had done as a teen-ager.”