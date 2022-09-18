Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#INNOCENT Prosecutors in an area of Ukraine where Russian forces recently retreated in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive are accusing Russia of torturing civilians in one freed village.
#LONDON World leaders are travelling to the UK ahead of tomorrow’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
#TALIBAN The United Nations has called for Afghanistan’s rulers to reopen high schools to girls, calling the anniversary of their exclusion “shameful”.
#GAY RIGHTS Riot police clashed with protesters in Belgrade on Saturday, where an international Pride march started in the Serbian capital despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban.
#TYPHOON NANMADOL A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan has pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts and paralysing ground and air transportation.
Thousands gathered at Howth Castle yesterday for Ukrainian cultural festival ‘Thank you, Ireland’ which saw artists express gratitude to the Irish people for their help to Ukrainians.
Irish and Ukrainian artists performed in aid of the Association of Ukrainians in Ireland and food vendors served traditional Ukrainian dishes.
Niall Horan sent a video wish to the festival, which was attended by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland.
