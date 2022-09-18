Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Andy Warhol’s portrait of Grace Kelly which was completed in 1984 Source: PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he sees an opportunity to “reset” Ireland’s relationship with the UK after meeting UK Prime Minister Liz Truss today.

A portait of Grace Kelly by US artist Andy Warhol will go on sale in Dublin next weekend and is expected to fetch €200,000.

The chairman of an EU tax subcommittee is looking for new assurances that Ireland is still committed to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he won’t apologise for the fact he doesn’t “think we should increase taxes”, after a member of the Commission on Taxation voiced his offence about comments Varadkar made about the commission.

A multi-agency rescue operation, ongoing since yesterday evening, has rescued a man stranded in a sea cave in Downpatrick Head, north Mayo.

A man in his 50s was killed after being hit by a Luas tram in Cabra, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, announced €2 million in additional support for Palestinian refugees, following a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Dublin today.

The former head of the country’s top forensics lab told The Journal that the rapid growth and focus on technology in forensics science has increased the risk that innocent people could be blamed for crimes.

INTERNATIONAL

A man cycling through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan Source: AFP

#INNOCENT Prosecutors in an area of Ukraine where Russian forces recently retreated in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive are accusing Russia of torturing civilians in one freed village.

#LONDON World leaders are travelling to the UK ahead of tomorrow’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

#TALIBAN The United Nations has called for Afghanistan’s rulers to reopen high schools to girls, calling the anniversary of their exclusion “shameful”.

#GAY RIGHTS Riot police clashed with protesters in Belgrade on Saturday, where an international Pride march started in the Serbian capital despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban.

#TYPHOON NANMADOL A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan has pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts and paralysing ground and air transportation.

PARTING SHOT

Source: @UKRinIRL Twitter

Thousands gathered at Howth Castle yesterday for Ukrainian cultural festival ‘Thank you, Ireland’ which saw artists express gratitude to the Irish people for their help to Ukrainians.

Irish and Ukrainian artists performed in aid of the Association of Ukrainians in Ireland and food vendors served traditional Ukrainian dishes.

Niall Horan sent a video wish to the festival, which was attended by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland.