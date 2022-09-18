Rescue operation ongoing as man trapped in Mayo sea cave overnight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MULTI-AGENCY operation has been ongoing since yesterday evening to rescue a man stranded in a sea cave in north Mayo.
The man became trapped in the cave at Downpatrick Head yesterday after the water level rose.
A woman who was accompanying the man was taken to safety by a kayaker.
Rescuers from Ballyglass RNLI have been on scene since 6pm yesterday on an all-weather lifeboat. They maintained contact with the man throughout the night.
“This is a multi-agency effort to safely rescue the man. Gardaí, RNLI, Coast Guard, Civil Defence, as well as fire and ambulance crews are all making every possible effort to rescue the man,” Ballyglass RNLI said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the man and his family for his safe return,” it added.
A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head today.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)