Rescue operation ongoing as man trapped in Mayo sea cave overnight

An RNLI all weather lifeboat has been at the scene since 6pm yesterday. File photo.

An RNLI all weather lifeboat has been at the scene since 6pm yesterday. File photo.

A MULTI-AGENCY operation has been ongoing since yesterday evening to rescue a man stranded in a sea cave in north Mayo.

The man became trapped in the cave at Downpatrick Head yesterday after the water level rose.

A woman who was accompanying the man was taken to safety by a kayaker.

Advertisement

Rescuers from Ballyglass RNLI have been on scene since 6pm yesterday on an all-weather lifeboat. They maintained contact with the man throughout the night.

“This is a multi-agency effort to safely rescue the man. Gardaí, RNLI, Coast Guard, Civil Defence, as well as fire and ambulance crews are all making every possible effort to rescue the man,” Ballyglass RNLI said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the man and his family for his safe return,” it added.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head today.