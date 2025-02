TAOISEACH MICHÉAL MARTIN will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today at Shannon Airport.

The Taoiseach was scheduled to visit Belfast today but the trip was cancelled with the Government earlier citing a “change to schedule”.

Zelenskyy is travelling to the United States to meet President Donald Trump on Friday to finalise a deal on US access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth.

He is hoping to be given guarantees of future American support in exchange.

It comes after days of tension between the two leaders over the minerals deal, with Zelenskyy coming under mounting pressure from US officials to sign the deal.

After his visit to Washington, he is set to have talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders in Britain at the weekend.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.