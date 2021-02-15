Poll: Should Ireland adopt a Zero-Covid strategy?

THE DÁIL LAST week again heard calls for a Zero-Covid strategy in Ireland, with opposition parties asking for the “maximum suppression” of the virus.
Zero-Covid involves the complete elimination of community transmission of Covid-19. New Zealand is among the countries to adopt this approach.
The Irish government has asserted that such an approach is not realistic here – in part due to the open border between the Republic and Northern Ireland – or achievable.
However, a number of opposition TDs and experts say a stricter approach to tackling the virus is the best way to ensure we get back to ‘normal’ as soon as possible.
What do you think: Should Ireland adopt a Zero-Covid strategy?
Poll Results:
