The 9 at 9: Wednesday

1. #ÁRAS 2018: All six presidential candidates squared off on Prime Time last night, ahead of Friday’s vote – here’s what happened.

2. #CORK: A man in his 50s was shot dead near Macroom in Cork last night.

3. #SAUDI ARABIA: US President Donald Trump has said for the first time that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could have been involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin is investigating messages allegedly sent in a party WhatsApp group where Fine Gael TD Noel Rock was called a “dirty pig”.

5. #BORD NA MÓNA: The company is expected to announce plans that will see the loss of hundreds of jobs amid plans to decarbonise its business over the next 10 years.

6. #KENNETH O’BRIEN: A murder trial has been adjourned at the Central Criminal Court after jurors were targeted in what’s thought to be a phone scam, where the caller claimed to be from the Courts Service.

7. #HEALTH: A national survey has found there is a significant difference in the health of those in affluent areas when compared to those living in more disadvantaged areas.

9. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority has said a revised BusConnects plan will not be published until next year.

9. #BUDGETS: The last decade of budgetary policy affected women more than men and the most unequal measures were introduced in the austerity budgets at the height of the recession, according to a new report from the Economic & Social Research Institute.

