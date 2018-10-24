This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 October, 2018
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 8:39 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ÁRAS 2018: All six presidential candidates squared off on Prime Time last night, ahead of Friday’s vote – here’s what happened.

2. #CORK: A man in his 50s was shot dead near Macroom in Cork last night. 

3. #SAUDI ARABIA: US President Donald Trump has said for the first time that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could have been involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin is investigating messages allegedly sent in a party WhatsApp group where Fine Gael TD Noel Rock was called a “dirty pig”.

5. #BORD NA MÓNA: The company is expected to announce plans that will see the loss of hundreds of jobs amid plans to decarbonise its business over the next 10 years.

6. #KENNETH O’BRIEN: A murder trial has been adjourned at the Central Criminal Court after jurors were targeted in what’s thought to be a phone scam, where the caller claimed to be from the Courts Service.

7. #HEALTH: A national survey has found there is a significant difference in the health of those in affluent areas when compared to those living in more disadvantaged areas.

9. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority has said a revised BusConnects plan will not be published until next year.

9. #BUDGETS: The last decade of budgetary policy affected women more than men and the most unequal measures were introduced in the austerity budgets at the height of the recession, according to a new report from the Economic & Social Research Institute.

