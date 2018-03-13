  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Texas is rattled by a series of parcel bombs that have killed two people in 10 days

Officers are investigating whether the attacks are serial hate crimes.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 6,934 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900530

Source: CNN/YouTube

TWO PARCEL BOMBS rattled the US city of Austin yesterday, 10 days after a similar deadly blast, as Texas police said they were investigating the possibility that the attacks were serial hate crimes.

The explosions came as Austin, the state capital and a metropolis of two million people, welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors for the massive South by Southwest entertainment and media festival.

A 17-year-old was killed yesterday after bringing a package into his home and opening it, while a woman living at the same address was injured.

A second explosion later in the morning left an elderly woman in critical condition, after she was injured picking up a package in front of her home, police said.

The twin bombings followed an initial blast on 2 March, when a 39-year-old man was killed — also after opening a parcel bomb.

“This again is the third in what we believe to be related incidents over the past 10 days,” Austin police chief Brian Manley told a news conference.

“We are imploring the community, if you know anything about these attacks, it is imperative that you come forward.”

The Texas governor’s office offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“I want to assure all Texans, and especially those in Austin, that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are working diligently to find those responsible for these heinous crimes,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Investigators have found no evidence so far of a terrorism link, and have yet to establish a definite motive or profile for the bomber, Manley said.

Police were considering whether racial hatred was a factor.

“We have had two victims that were African-American, and the victim of this latest incident was a 75-year-old Hispanic female,” the police chief said.

So, we are still working to identify whether or not that may play a role, but we are not going to rule that out.

Michelle Lee, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is aiding in the probe, told AFP: “Nothing had been ruled out in terms of motive.”

Authorities say the packages, described as unremarkable looking boxes, were left overnight and not sent through the mail or any other delivery service.

‘Be aware’

Austin police probed the bomb blasts as some 500,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries were in Austin for South by Southwest — a sprawling event that features concerts, corporate presentations and film screenings.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joins Tesla founder Elon Musk, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and onetime presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as speakers at the event.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted a statement about the attacks.

The police chief urged festival attendees to “be aware of what’s going on.”

Residents have been warned to avoid opening unexpected items left at their doorsteps and to report anything suspicious to police.

The request led to several calls to authorities, Manley said in the afternoon conference, but none uncovered anything suspicious.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms said a national response team would join Austin police in the investigation.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Death row prisoner who hired hitman to kill his family given last-minute reprieve >

Read: Leo to join Arnie and Bernie Sanders as speakers at US festival >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
78,893  28
2
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
58,526  28
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,688  12
Fora
1
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
396  0
2
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
224  0
3
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
199  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,927  144
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
51,460  30
3
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
18,624  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,232  0
2
A look back at the changing Electric Picnic lineups over the past 14 years
4,681  1
3
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
4,568  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
YOUR SAY
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade this year?
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade this year?
Poll: Should pepper spray be legalised in Ireland?
Poll: Will you be marking Mother's Day?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie