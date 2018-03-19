24,000 bomb hoax emails sent to UK schools as 'part of Minecraft gamer feud'

SOME 24,000 BOMB hoax emails were apparently sent to schools and colleges in the UK due to a Minecraft gamer feud.

Police said about 400 schools were affected and some buildings were evacuated as a result of the emails.

Sky News is reporting that the emails were made to look like they had been sent by a gaming network known as VeltPvP.

The outlet says the malicious emails were designed to result in the domain being suspended for abuse.

One of the people who sent the emails accused VeltPvP of engaging in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and targeting other rival Minecraft servers.

In a statement to Sky News, VeltPvP said: “We’ve been being harassed by a group of cybercriminals that are trying to harass us in any way possible.

“We’re extremely sorry for anyone who had to deal with this, but just know it’s fake.”