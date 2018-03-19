  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

24,000 bomb hoax emails sent to UK schools as 'part of Minecraft gamer feud'

Police said about 400 schools were affected and some buildings were evacuated.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Mar 2018, 8:09 PM
51 minutes ago 3,201 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913496
Image: Shutterstock/Surie
Image: Shutterstock/Surie

SOME 24,000 BOMB hoax emails were apparently sent to schools and colleges in the UK due to a Minecraft gamer feud.

Police said about 400 schools were affected and some buildings were evacuated as a result of the emails.

Sky News is reporting that the emails were made to look like they had been sent by a gaming network known as VeltPvP.

The outlet says the malicious emails were designed to result in the domain being suspended for abuse.

One of the people who sent the emails accused VeltPvP of engaging in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and targeting other rival Minecraft servers.

In a statement to Sky News, VeltPvP said: “We’ve been being harassed by a group of cybercriminals that are trying to harass us in any way possible.

“We’re extremely sorry for anyone who had to deal with this, but just know it’s fake.”

Read: Uber self-driving car kills Arizona pedestrian

Read: Sex and the City star to run for Governor of New York

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
95,905  211
2
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
92,118  7
3
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
73,894  322
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
403  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
164  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
76  0
The42
1
LIVE: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
55,188  35
2
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
49,703  30
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
47,312  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
23,781  5
2
22 things every single Irish student has done on Erasmus
5,892  1
3
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
5,785  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
CORK
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
How people in Cork are fighting back against FGM
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie