Brother and sister missing from Sligo

Samuel and Zmeranda Milosiu Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in finding a brother and sister who are missing from Sligo.

Samuel (Sam) Milosiu, 16, has been missing for almost a month – since 19 February, while Zmeranda Milosiu, 14, was last seen on Tuesday.

Sam is described as being approximately 5’9’’ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Zmeranda is described as being approximately 5’1’’ tall, of slim build, with long black hair.

It is believed they may frequent the Donegal area.

Anyone who has seen Samuel or Zmeranda, or who can assist in locating them, is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.