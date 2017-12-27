  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Israel to name new Western Wall train station in Jerusalem after... Donald Trump

The announcement comes after Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

By Associated Press Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 1:44 PM
13 hours ago 13,996 Views 79 Comments
Image: Mark Reinstein via PA Images
Image: Mark Reinstein via PA Images

ISRAEL’S TRANSPORT MINISTER is pushing ahead with a plan to dig a railway tunnel under Jerusalem’s Old City, passing near sites holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims — and ending at the Western Wall with a station named after President Donald Trump.

Yisrael Katz’s plan, currently in the initial stages, involves constructing two underground stations and excavating over 3 kilometres of tunnel beneath downtown Jerusalem and under the politically sensitive Old City.

The project would extend Jerusalem’s soon-to-open high-speed rail line from Tel Aviv to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

The route will run close to – but not directly under – the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where tradition holds that Jesus was crucified and buried, and a contested holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Previous excavations by Israel near the holy site – the spiritual epicentre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – have sparked violent Palestinian protests.

Because of those sensitivities, the proposal will likely meet with heavy resistance from the Palestinians, neighbouring Arab countries and the international community.

Katz, a senior Cabinet official who also serves as Israel’s intelligence minister, is a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is seen by many as his likely eventual successor as head of the Likud party.

Trump’s Israeli involvement  

Transportation Ministry spokesman Avner Ovadia has said the project is estimated to cost more than $700 million and, if approved, would take four years to complete.

Katz’s office said the minister advanced the plan in a recent meeting with Israel Railways executives and has fast-tracked it in the planning committees.

Katz said a high-speed rail station would allow visitors to reach “the beating heart of the Jewish people – the Western Wall and the Temple Mount”.

He proposed naming the station after Trump “for his brave and historic decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital” earlier this month.

Israel Jerusalem Train A view of the bridge in construction for the planned high speed train between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Source: Sebastian Scheiner via AP

Trump’s announcement has enraged the Palestinians and much of the Muslim world. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution last week condemning the move, with several traditional American allies breaking with Washington to vote in favour of the motion.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, in 1967, and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and a longstanding international consensus holds that the fate of the city should be decided through direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Digging railway tunnels to the Western Wall would also entail excavating in Jerusalem’s Old City, where religious and political sensitivities – as well as layers of archaeological remains from the city’s 3,000-year history – could make for a logistical and legal quagmire.

Last year, an initiative to convert an already excavated area abutting the Western Wall into an egalitarian Jewish prayer section was hotly contested by Israeli archaeologists, who said such a move would cause irreparable damage to the historic remains of the ancient city.

Despite the likely opposition to the project, Ovadia said he expects the plans to be approved in the coming year, barring major complications. The Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line is expected to open next spring.

“There’s no reason why this train won’t be built,” he said.

“We already know how to deal with no less difficult opposition.”

Katz has previously proposed other ambitious infrastructure projects, including an artificial island off the coast of the Gaza Strip that would serve as an air and seaport for the Palestinian territory, and a railway connecting Israel with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a 'lost decade' of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a 'lost decade' of sales
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
