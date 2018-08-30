This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery

The graveyard was vandalised on more than one occasion since last Friday.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 7:57 AM
40290511_10217280530914195_2283727664260841472_n Source: Rachel Mangan

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after a number of headstones were damaged in Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin 12.

The headstones were damaged on more than one occasion by vandals since last Friday evening.

40457587_10217280529834168_6890919154031788032_n Source: Rachel Mangan

40389855_10217280529394157_753400571536343040_n Source: Rachel Mangan

By Monday, up to 30 headstones had been damaged, gardaí said in a statement.

Rachel Mangan, who has family members buried in the cemetery, told TheJournal.ie that she was shocked when she visited the graveyard yesterday and saw the damage that had been done.

She said that her daughter has told her images had been shared on Instagram showing what had happened.

40393519_10217280527714115_7778399477743747072_n Source: Rachel Mangan

40385262_10217280527314105_7407794549432516608_n Source: Rachel Mangan

“So I flew up there to see it for myself,” she said. “I’m living in Bluebell for seven years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Mangan said that she had found mostly older headstones destroyed, alongside several newer ones. 

She added: “There’s a few factories nearby, with plenty of cameras, so hopefully they can catch who did this.”

40411059_10217280526314080_1838535573678063616_n Source: Rachel Mangan

Gardaí said that no arrests had yet been made in connection with the criminal damage, but that investigations were continuing.

It urged anyone with information to contact KiImainham Garda Station on 01-6669700

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

