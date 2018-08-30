Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery

Source: Rachel Mangan

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after a number of headstones were damaged in Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin 12.

The headstones were damaged on more than one occasion by vandals since last Friday evening.

By Monday, up to 30 headstones had been damaged, gardaí said in a statement.

Rachel Mangan, who has family members buried in the cemetery, told TheJournal.ie that she was shocked when she visited the graveyard yesterday and saw the damage that had been done.

She said that her daughter has told her images had been shared on Instagram showing what had happened.

“So I flew up there to see it for myself,” she said. “I’m living in Bluebell for seven years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Mangan said that she had found mostly older headstones destroyed, alongside several newer ones.

She added: “There’s a few factories nearby, with plenty of cameras, so hopefully they can catch who did this.”

Gardaí said that no arrests had yet been made in connection with the criminal damage, but that investigations were continuing.

It urged anyone with information to contact KiImainham Garda Station on 01-6669700