  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder

Morei was unable to appear in court again today.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 5:32 PM
9 hours ago 13,924 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3866932
The scene of the stabbing on 3 January.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The scene of the stabbing on 3 January.
The scene of the stabbing on 3 January.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER, WHO has been receiving ongoing psychiatric treatment since he was charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk in January, was unable to attend another court hearing today.

Mohamed Morei (18), whose nationality has not yet been determined, was remanded in custody on 4 January after being charged with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki.

He was unable to appear at his fifth scheduled hearing today at Cloverhill District Court.

He has been receiving ongoing medical care in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dundrum and had also been unfit to attend three previous hearings.

Judge Anthony Halpin further remanded him in custody in his absence and adjourned the case until 8 March next.

Four weeks ago the court was handed a letter from a consultant psychiatrist at the CMH, stating that Morei would not be able to attend Cloverhill District Court until mid-February.

Yosuke Sasaki, from Ebina, west of Tokyo, was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road shortly before 9am on 3 January last.

He had worked at National Pen, a call centre in Dundalk, Co. Louth and had lived in Ireland for the past year.

Following his death, an Irish man was injured when he was stabbed a short time later at a nearby location. At 9.40am, gardai received a report that another local man had been injured in an attack at Seatown Place.

Morei, whose nationality has not yet been confirmed, was initially remanded in custody by Dundalk District Court on 4 January after he was charged with the murder of Sasaki.

Garda Inspector Martin Beggy said at that hearing that the youth’s nationality had not yet been undetermined.

If he seeks bail this application will have to be made in the High Court, because he is facing a murder charge.

In the week after the incident, the people of Dundalk gathered in the town centre for a candle lit vigil in memory of Sasaki’s life. In a letter from his parents, read aloud by local councillor John McGahon, they said that their son had been very happy in Ireland.

A fund-raising drive was also launched by local people to cover the costs of the repatriation of his remains.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons. 

READ: Mohamed Morei ‘not fit to attend’ court hearing over Dundalk stabbing >

READ: Over 1,000 people turn out for candlelight vigil in Dundalk for murdered Japanese man >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie