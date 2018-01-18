Live: TDs share their views on Ireland's abortion laws

TDS ARE CONTINUING to debate the Eighth Amendment committee’s report on Ireland’s abortion laws.

It recommends that Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution – which focuses on the right to life of the unborn – should be repealed.

This means that abortion in most cases is currently illegal in Ireland, but a repeal of the laws would allow for it to take place in more situations.

But how far this repeal should go is still up for debate, as TDs give their take on what should happen next.

Watch proceedings live above.