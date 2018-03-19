Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Mary Lou McDonald says a Sinn Féin senator who retweeted a post calling an IRA victim a ‘sadist’ make a ‘catastrophic error’. Her party also moved forward its Ard Fheis to June in order to sort its policy on the Eighth Amendment.
- It’s going to be a chilly -5 degrees in some areas of the country tonight.
- A teenager arrested following the fatal stabbing of a man in a Clare nightclub was released without charge.
- The UK and the EU agreed on a Brexit ‘backstop’ solution for the Irish border.
- A woman in her 80s was found dead on the grounds of a church in Co Louth.
- Householders were urged to check their gardens and their sheds in the search for missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault.
- A homeless man was found dead in a doorway in Cork city.
WORLD
#MISSISSIPPI: A teenage girl was shot dead by her nine-year-old brother in an argument over a video game controller.
#ANT MCPARTLIN: The TV personality has stepped aside from his presenting duties following his arrest for drink-driving.
PARTING SHOT
It’s the end of a bank holiday weekend. One in which Ireland won a Grand Slam. So it’s safe to say there may be a lot of sore heads about the place this evening. And a lot of Fear. So this won’t help – here are seven sounds guaranteed to scare the life out of an Irish person at the best of times, let alone now. And this is the worst of the lot:Source: wackycakes/YouTube
