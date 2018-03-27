Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha (second from right) helping to launch the city's newest dublinbikes station today. Source: Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie giving evidence to MPs today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ZUCK OUT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned down a request to appear before British MPs over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

#ON HOLIDAYS: Speculation is rife that Kim Jong Un took a special armoured train into China.

#SIBERIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Siberia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children amounted to “criminal negligence”.

PARTING SHOT

The Craig David renaissance has been going on for quite a while now. Here he is getting bus passengers to join him for an impromptu performance of one of his most famous tunes, Seven Days, in London today.

One of the passengers didn’t song along, allegedly telling David: “I’m walking away.”