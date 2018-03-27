  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Russian diplomat expelled, body of missing Brazilian man found and the SCU will RIP – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 8:57 PM
10 minutes ago 347 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3927434

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin citys newest Just Eat dublinbikes station LCH -5 Dublin Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha (second from right) helping to launch the city's newest dublinbikes station today. Source: Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

Cambridge Analytica probe Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie giving evidence to MPs today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ZUCK OUT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned down a request to appear before British MPs over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

#ON HOLIDAYS: Speculation is rife that Kim Jong Un took a special armoured train into China.

#SIBERIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Siberia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children amounted to “criminal negligence”.

PARTING SHOT

The Craig David renaissance has been going on for quite a while now. Here he is getting bus passengers to join him for an impromptu performance of one of his most famous tunes, Seven Days, in London today.

One of the passengers didn’t song along, allegedly telling David: “I’m walking away.”

Posted by on Tuesday, 27 March 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
83,552  54
2
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
68,859  20
3
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
61,956  74
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,125  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
623  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
163  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
60,632  51
2
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
21,578  12
3
Kerr questions O'Neill's 'extraordinary' approach to team announcements
18,765  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
8,442  4
2
Kim Kardashian has given an explanation for her latest 'photoshopped' Instagram... It's The Dredge
6,161  0
3
8 reasons teenage girls spent all their pocket money on magazines in the 90s
5,110  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
RUSSIA
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie