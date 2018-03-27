Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ireland is to expel one Russian diplomat from the country in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
- The Russian ambassador described the expulsion as “unwarranted, uncalled for, senseless and regrettable”.
- The Road Safety Authority has said people who are applying for a driving licence will not need a PSC after all.
- The jury in the rugby rape trial did not reach a verdict today, and will continue deliberating tomorrow.
- Funeral details have been announced for 14-year-old Elisha Gault.
- The Taoiseach announced his controversial Strategic Communications Unit will be wound down.
- Varadkar also said that Minister Simon Coveney’s call for a two-thirds majority lock in the abortion law is unconstitutional.
- A former sports coach is to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys, dating back to the 1980s.
- The woman present at the scene of the Buncrana pier tragedy has launched a damages claim.
- The body of a missing Brazilian man was found in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.
- The government plans to reduce the cost of the morning-after-pill or make it free for all women.
- The annual conference for the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has heard from a garda who said he feared for his life when attacked while on duty.
INTERNATIONAL
#ZUCK OUT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned down a request to appear before British MPs over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
#ON HOLIDAYS: Speculation is rife that Kim Jong Un took a special armoured train into China.
#SIBERIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Siberia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children amounted to “criminal negligence”.
PARTING SHOT
The Craig David renaissance has been going on for quite a while now. Here he is getting bus passengers to join him for an impromptu performance of one of his most famous tunes, Seven Days, in London today.
One of the passengers didn’t song along, allegedly telling David: “I’m walking away.”
