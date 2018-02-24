Fianna Fáil sees boost in support in latest opinion poll

Micheál Martin's party has seen a three point bump in the latest poll.

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA Fáil may be growing, according to a new opinion poll which puts just 3% between the two main political parties in Ireland.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post poll findings show no change for Fine Gael at 32%, while Fianna Fáil jumped three points to 29%.

Sinn Féin is down one point to 14%, Labour is at 6% and the Independent Alliance is at 3%.

Support for the Greens and Social Democrats is at 2%, while Solidarity/People Before Profit dropped two points to 1%.

The Sunday Business Post said the poll was taken at a time when Fianna Fáil was voicing its strong opposition to the potential sale of 18,000 Permanent TSB mortgages to an unregulated vulture fund.