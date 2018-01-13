  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad

The Economic Freedom Fighters organised protests at several H&M outlets in Johannesburg.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 4:34 PM
9 hours ago 44,274 Views 136 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3796395

SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE intervened to clear protesters trashing outlets of Swedish clothing giant H&M in Johannesburg in response to a controversial advertisement.

A photo on the company’s online website of a black boy wearing a green hoodie with the inscription “coolest monkey in the jungle” had triggered outrage on social media and among observers worldwide during the week.

The company has apologised and pulled the photograph, but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) — a radical group set up by the expelled head of the youth wing of the ruling African National Congress — organised protests at several H&M outlets in and around Johannesburg.

Video footage showed activists trashing displays, kicking over and pulling down clothes rails, as well as pushing over mannequins.

“Several incidents of protests at H&M stores around the province have been reported,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a tweet.

“At the East Rand Mall the protesters managed to enter the shop & stole several items. #SAPS members had to intervene and dispersed the group of protesters by firing rubber bullets.”

Floyd Shivambu from the EFF said: ‘That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa.”

H&M is not the only major company to be hit by an advertisement scandal in recent years.

Spanish clothing brand Zara in 2014 removed striped pyjamas with a yellow star after facing outrage over its resemblance to clothes worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps.

And in October last year, personal care brand Dove apologised after it was accused of racism for airing a commercial showing a black woman turning into a white woman after removing her top.

© AFP 2018 

Read: H&M issues apology after using image of black child wearing ‘monkey’ hoodie

Read: California mudslides: Death toll rises to 18 after elderly man’s body is found

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (136)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
60,590  37
2
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
44,217  136
3
Liam Neeson says there's a 'witch hunt' in Hollywood over harassment allegations
40,553  80
Fora
1
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
1,278  0
2
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
380  0
3
'With garda stations and post offices closing, the local shop is the last bastion of communities'
156  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
69,009  22
2
‘The one thing I’ll always say is he was a great man’
29,284  6
3
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
22,790  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
Not everybody was impressed with Liam Neeson's comments about #MeToo on the Late Late Show
7,876  10
2
Twitter erupted last night after people started a rumour that Kylie Jenner was gone into labour
6,929  5
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
5,841  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
Man in critical condition after being washed into sea in Clare
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
DUBLIN
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
CORK
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie