Hosepipe ban extended until end of August due to 'critical' situation

THE NATIONAL HOSEPIPE ban has been extended until the end of August, Irish Water has confirmed.

Earlier this month, the utility introduced the ban after a prolonged spell of warm weather left water sources depleted across the country.

The Irish Water board met today to discuss its response to the ongoing drought situation.

In a statement released after the meeting, Irish Water said: “It is the view of the water engineering experts within local authorities and Irish Water that the situation will remain critical up to and possibly beyond mid-August.”

The ban will now remain in place until 31 August.

“The most severe conditions continue to be in the east and south, where the rivers, lakes and groundwater tables are at record lows. Latest OPW flow data shows over half of rivers are at levels that were previously unheard of in July,” the statement notes.

Rainfall warning

A Status Yellow rainfall warning was today issued for Leinster and four other counties.

However, Met Éireann has indicated that in the short-term rainfall will not be at a level that will assist the recovery of raw water sources, particularly in the east and south of the country.

Commenting on the situation, Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon said the utility’s first priority is to “safeguard the water supply for communities, ensure a consistent and safe supply and minimise the impact of the drought”.

The measures that Irish Water has taken in the past few weeks have been done to conserve water while minimising the impact on homes and businesses. Whether it is tankering water to reservoirs or fixing leaks, each measure has been taken with the impact on the local community in mind.

“Irish Water is very aware that increased water pressure reductions in the Greater Dublin Area could have a negative impact on homes and businesses and the hospitality sector in particular. We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely,” she added.

More information on the restrictions can be read here.