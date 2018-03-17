  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Irishman dies following accident in Dubai

He had travelled abroad to teach.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 4:19 PM
File photo of Dubai
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin

AN IRISHMAN HAS died following an accident in Dubai.

The man was from Donegal and in his late 20s.

The Donegal Daily is reporting that the man, whose name has not yet been released, was from the Mountcharles area and had travelled abroad to teach.

It’s understood that he fell from a balcony.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Irish embassy in Dubai is providing consular assistance to the man’s family. Police are also investigating the incident.

Órla Ryan
