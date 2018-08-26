This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How John McCain became a titan of US politics

His father and grandfather were both four-star admirals in the US Navy.

By AFP Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 7:35 AM
13 minutes ago 556 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202155
In this 14 March 1973 photo US Navy Lt Cmdr John McCain (centre) is escorted by Lt Cmdr Jay Coupe Jr to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after McCain was released from captivity in Vietnam.
Image: Horst Faas/AP/Press Association Images
In this 14 March 1973 photo US Navy Lt Cmdr John McCain (centre) is escorted by Lt Cmdr Jay Coupe Jr to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after McCain was released from captivity in Vietnam.
In this 14 March 1973 photo US Navy Lt Cmdr John McCain (centre) is escorted by Lt Cmdr Jay Coupe Jr to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after McCain was released from captivity in Vietnam.
Image: Horst Faas/AP/Press Association Images

JOHN SIDNEY MCCAIN III, who died from brain cancer at the age of 81 yesterday, had but one employer throughout his long and tempestuous career: the United States of America.

It was a family tradition. McCain was a direct descendant, he claimed, of a captain in George Washington’s army during the Revolutionary War.

And like his father and grandfather before him, each four-star admirals named John McCain, he lived in the service of his country: first as a US Navy fighter pilot, then as a lawmaker until his death yesterday at age 81, following a brain cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2017.

He too might have become an admiral, if a Soviet-made surface-to-air missile had not cut short his own high-flying military trajectory on 26 October 1967.

On the day of his 23rd mission over Vietnam, his A-4 Skyhawk was hit as he flew across Hanoi’s skies.

McCain ejected, and parachuted into a small lake in the centre of town, where he was beaten by a furious mob. His two arms and right knee were badly broken.

With his father the commander of all US forces in the Pacific, McCain would remain a prisoner of war for more than five years.

He was released in 1973 after the Paris Peace Accords, but the physical consequences of his deliberately ill-treated fractures — and torture in prison — would cost him his career as a pilot.

“For some reason it was not my time then, and I do believe that therefore because of that, that I was meant to do something,” he said in a 1989 interview.

Defeated by Obama

That something, it became clear, would be politics. After a few years as the Navy’s Senate liaison, McCain moved to Arizona, the home state of his second wife, and won a seat in the US House of Representatives in 1982.

His ambitions grew, and he rose quickly to the Senate, the most powerful political body in America. It became his second home for 30 years.

McCain long cultivated the image of a Republican maverick, defying his party on issues ranging from campaign finance reform to immigration.

He saw little use for party discipline, an attitude reinforced by his past episodes of rebellion — as an unruly student at the US Naval Academy, or a hotheaded prisoner provoking his Vietnamese jailers.

“Surviving my imprisonment strengthened my self-confidence, and my refusal of early release taught me to trust my own judgment,” McCain wrote in his 1999 memoir, Faith of My Fathers.

It was this unorthodox, unbridled McCain, disdainful of authority and occasionally arrogant, who threw his hat in the ring in the 2000 presidential race.

A self-proclaimed “straight talk” campaigner, he offered Americans his moderate-right vision, while keeping at arm’s length the Christian conservatives that his opponent George W Bush had successfully seduced.

McCain came up short, but solidified his stature and eventually seized the Republican torch from the unpopular president Bush.

In 2008, he made peace with the party establishment, and finally won the presidential nomination.

With the White House within reach, he made an instinctive — and deeply controversial — call. Many of his associates would never forgive him for choosing as his running mate a virtual unknown, the untested Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

The decision helped usher in the grassroots Tea Party revolution and the rise of populism later embodied by Donald Trump.

Democrat Barack Obama easily prevailed in the election. McCain, now twice defeated, took to joking about how he started sleeping like a baby: “Sleep two hours, wake up and cry, sleep two hours, wake up and cry.”

Dismayed by Trump 

McCain could work a crowd. In Washington, he held court with reporters in the halls of Congress, at times pithy and impatient.

“That’s a dumb question,” he told one probing journalist.

But the snappy tone could turn to self-deprecation: “I don’t think I’m a very smart guy,” he once said.

He could also be volcanic, especially about causes dear to him: the armed forces, American exceptionalism and, in his later years, the threat posed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whom he branded “a murderer and a thug”.

McCain’s fellow Republicans occasionally mocked his interventionist reflexes, noting he could never say no to a war. After all, he once referenced a Beach Boys tune when singing about whether to “bomb bomb bomb” Iran.

To the end, McCain remained convinced that America’s values should be shared and defended worldwide. He routinely hopped a flight to Baghdad, Kabul, Taipei, or a revolution-wracked Kiev, received more like a head of state than a lawmaker.

After the annexation of Crimea, Russia placed his name on a blacklist in retaliation for US-led sanctions. “I guess this means my spring break in Siberia is off,” he shot back.

Regarding Russia or Syria, McCain’s voice carried far. But the senator was in effect a general without an army.

Trump’s election seemed to trample on the struggles and ideals of the veteran Republican, who quickly grew dismayed by the billionaire businessman’s nationalism and protectionism, his flirtation with Putin and his seeming contempt for the dignity of the office of president.

He even took issue with Trump’s multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam War, granted after he was diagnosed with bone spurs in his foot.

But none of it made McCain want to recede into happy retirement. Perhaps thinking of his grandfather, who died just days after returning home following Japan’s surrender in World War II, McCain sought to remain in the Senate for as long as he could, even faced with a diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer.

Since December 2017, he was kept away from the Senate floor as he underwent treatment in Arizona — and received at his ranch a steady stream of friends and colleagues come to bid him farewell, away from the media gaze.

On the eve of his death, his family announced that he was ending his treatment.

McCain let it be known in his memoir published in May, The Restless Wave, that he wished to be laid to rest in Maryland, near his old Navy pal, Chuck Larson.

He is survived by his wife Cindy and seven children, three of them from a previous marriage.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    110,193  139
    2
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    64,085  146
    3
    		'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    61,862  69
    Fora
    1
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    671  0
    2
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    176  0
    3
    		'You would want to be a bit crazy': The reality of business as a winemaker in Ireland
    104  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    23,281  6
    2
    		It was Roy Keane versus two players in Ireland camp disagreement, Martin O'Neill says
    17,170  4
    3
    		Boxer walks out of ring in first seconds of first round
    16,579  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    11,415  2
    2
    		Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house and won't be returning
    10,787  2
    3
    		A White House press briefing has been given the Bad Lip Reading treatment
    5,435  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - sheâs one of the gameâs top players'
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - she’s one of the game’s top players'
    Going to the Pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know
    Goals win games, Dublin's first-half storm and a mouth-watering All-Ireland final set
    ARREST
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie