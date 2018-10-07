Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí in Cork seized a firearm and MDMA with an estimated street value of up to €60,000.

As part of a planned operation, gardaí from the Anglesea Street Drug Unit stopped and searched a car at Fota, Cork at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A firearm, which is subject to a technical examination, and MDMA, pending analysis, with an estimated street value of up to €60,000 was discovered.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.