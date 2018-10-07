This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 October, 2018
Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork

The drugs were found during the search of a car at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 12:13 PM
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí in Cork seized a firearm and MDMA with an estimated street value of up to €60,000. 

As part of a planned operation, gardaí from the Anglesea Street Drug Unit stopped and searched a car at Fota, Cork at around 8.30pm yesterday evening. 

A firearm, which is subject to a technical examination, and MDMA, pending analysis, with an estimated street value of up to €60,000 was discovered. 

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene. 

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork. 

