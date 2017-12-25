  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 26 December, 2017
At least five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Video footage shows the bus driving down into the underpass, hitting a number of people.

By AFP Monday 25 Dec 2017, 12:50 PM
12 hours ago 13,332 Views 18 Comments
Russia Bus Crash Source: Ivan Sekretarev/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE WERE killed when a city bus ploughed into a pedestrian underpass in western Moscow today, traffic police said.

“A bus drove into a pedestrian underpass,” a traffic police spokesman, Artyom Kolesnikov, told AFP.

According to preliminary information, five people died.

Footage broadcast on national television showed a bus driving down the stairs, running over several pedestrians.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident but Russian news agencies said that the driver had been detained.

“There are dead and wounded,” tweeted Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin. “We are providing emergency aid,” he said, offering condolences to families of the victims.

More as we get it…

© AFP 201

