  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash

The plane took off from Moscow on Sunday and went down in a field around 70 kilometres southeast of the city shortly after.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 4:13 PM
5 hours ago 5,611 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3850092
An emergency team works at the scene of the plane crash
Image: Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations via AP
An emergency team works at the scene of the plane crash
An emergency team works at the scene of the plane crash
Image: Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations via AP

RUSSIAN EXPERTS INVESTIGATING last weekend’s plane crash outside Moscow that killed 71 people have said that the accident may have been caused by ice on speed-measuring instruments which led to faulty information on the craft’s airspeed.

“A factor in the development of a special situation in the flight could be the wrong data about flight speed on pilots’ indicators which was likely due to iced pitot tubes [speed probes] while their heating systems were shut off,” said the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) which investigates aircraft incidents.

The Antonov An-148 plane took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Sunday to the Russian city of Orsk and went down in a field around 70 kilometres southeast of Moscow shortly after. All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died.

The IAC said it has completed an analysis of the onboard flight recorder and would still need to analyse the black box which recorded conversations in the cockpit. It would also look at whether the pitot tubes, a vital piece of equipment which measures airspeed, could have malfunctioned.

Iced-over pitot tube instruments were previously named as the likely reason behind the Air France 447 flight crashing into the Atlantic in 2009, killing 228 people on board.

The RBK newspaper today quoted sources as saying that the captain of the Russian flight refused the de-icing procedure while the plane was in Domodedovo airport. Kommersant newspaper previously said that this was optional given the relatively mild temperatures at the time.

The IAC said the flight began having problems two and a half minutes after takeoff at an altitude of about 1,300 metres, at which point instruments began to display vastly different speeds.

The plane’s autopilot was turned off and it began to sharply lose speed until impact with the ground at 11.27am, the IAC said.

Search at crash site

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it would consider the IAC’s findings in its criminal investigation.

Emergency workers have been combing through deep snow at the crash site. Today, the emergency ministry said they had recovered 1,400 body parts and 900 plane fragments.

Authorities were taking DNA samples from relatives of the victims in order to complete identification.

The emergency ministry added that it lifted two engines from a crater formed by the plane’s impact, sending them to be investigated. The search would continue tomorrow, it said.

The flight was operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines, which announced that it would suspend use of the An-148.

Russia has suffered numerous plane crashes, with airlines often operating ageing aircraft in dangerous flying conditions.

A light aircraft crashed in November in Russia’s far east, killing six people on board.

In December 2016, a military plane carrying Russia’s famed Red Army Choir crashed after taking off from Sochi, killing all 92 people on board.

Pilot error was blamed for that crash.

In March 2016, all 62 people on board died when a FlyDubai jet crashed in bad weather during an aborted landing at Rostov-on-Don airport.

Read: 550 jobs to be created in Dublin by biotechnology and design software companies

More: Ireland plans to work with other countries to drive down the cost of expensive medicines

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
73,307  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,321  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
42,120  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its €50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
707  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
256  0
3
Dublin rents are now €4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
238  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,574  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
28,284  27
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,189  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,398  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,993  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,959  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded €27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAí
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie