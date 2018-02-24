Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#RIP: Emma Chambers, best known for her role in The Vicar of Dibley, died aged 53.

#ABUSE: The International Committee of the Red Cross said more than 20 staffers have left since 2015 after paying for sexual services.

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban claimed responsibility for suicide bombings that killed 20 people.

#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump announced heavy sanctions.

PARTING SHOT

