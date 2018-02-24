Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A murder investigation was launched in Sligo after the death of a 20-year-old man.
- Fianna Fáil is closing the gap on Fine Gael in the latest poll.
- A woman was killed in a two-car collision in Laois and a man in Waterford died in a road crash.
- We can expect significant wind chill and disruptive snow next week.
- The US may send a special envoy to Northern Ireland soon.
- PTSB‘s chief executive declined an invitation to speak to the Finance Committee next week about the sale of home loans.
- Families whose mortgages were sold to vulture funds spoke about how they coped.
- The GAA voted to ban sponsorship deals with betting companies.
- Winning Streak is celebrating its 1,000th episode.
WORLD
#RIP: Emma Chambers, best known for her role in The Vicar of Dibley, died aged 53.
#ABUSE: The International Committee of the Red Cross said more than 20 staffers have left since 2015 after paying for sexual services.
#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban claimed responsibility for suicide bombings that killed 20 people.
#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump announced heavy sanctions.
PARTING SHOT
A stand-out scene for Emma Chambers in The Vicar of Dibley, it is quite rightly being widely shared today:Source: CuteEmmaUK/YouTube
COMMENTS