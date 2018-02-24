Man in his 60s killed in Waterford road crash

A MAN IN his 60s has been killed in a road crash in Co Waterford.

The collision occurred at Ballyhest Cross in Rathgormack at 10am this morning.

The deceased was the sole occupant of a van that collided with a 4×4. He was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the jeep also attended hospital for a medical assessment.

Gardaí said the road has been closed to facilitate a forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

They are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact Tramore garda station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.