Shelter indoors advice withdrawn, but conditions will remain 'difficult'

THE SHELTER INDOORS advice issued due to blizzard-like conditions has been lifted.

However, a red weather warning for Munster, Leinster and Galway remains in place until 6pm.

A statement from the National Emergency Coordination Group said that while the advice had been lifted, people should still take care.

“The blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn.

“Conditions are and will remain very difficult and the public are advised continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold, accumulated snow and icy conditions underfoot.

“There are variations in storm impact across the country and people need to take account of circumstances locally before deciding to venture outdoors or undertake journeys.

“In particular, it will take some time to get roads open again and people should listen for local updates on road conditions.”

Several people were rescued from their cars in the last 24 hours after becoming trapped during the storm.

People had been advised to remain indoors from 4pm yesterday, where possible.

Sean O’Neill from Transport Infrastructure Ireland told Newstalk Breakfast that TII staff found a number of people stranded in their cars and brought “to the nearest hotel and left them there … that’s all we can do”.

The weather is still expected to be incredibly cold with high winds.