  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May calls for Oxfam probe over 'shocking' Haiti prostitutes allegations

The Prime Minister has called the UK’s charity regulator to launch a “full and urgent investigation of these very serious allegations”.

By AFP Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 4:56 PM
2 hours ago 7,353 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3845035
Image: Nick Ansell via PA Images
Image: Nick Ansell via PA Images

BRITAIN’S CHARITY COMMISSION must conduct a “full and urgent investigation” into Oxfam following an alleged cover-up of its staff hiring prostitutes in Haiti during a 2011 relief effort on the earthquake-hit island, the prime minister’s office said today.

“The reports of what is unacceptable behaviour by senior aid workers in Haiti are truly shocking,” a spokeswoman for Theresa May said.

“We want to see Oxfam provide all the evidence they hold of the events to the Charity Commission for a full and urgent investigation of these very serious allegations.”

The call came as the British charities regulator released its own statement detailing Oxfam’s previous disclosure of the events, including that it characterised the misconduct as “inappropriate sexual behaviour”.

“Our approach to this matter would have been different had the full details that have been reported been disclosed to us at the time,” the commission said.

It confirmed asking Oxfam to urgently provide fresh information.

Late last night, the Department for International Development (DFID) also said it was reviewing its relationship with the UK-based charity, to which it gave nearly £32 million (€36 million) last year.

It said Oxfam’s leaders had “showed a lack of judgement” in their handling of the matter and their level of openness with the government and Charity Commission.

“The International Development Secretary is reviewing our current work with Oxfam and has requested a meeting with the senior team at the earliest opportunity,” a DFID spokeswoman said.

The way this appalling abuse of vulnerable people was dealt with raises serious questions that Oxfam must answer.

‘No cover-up’

Oxfam Chief Executive Mark Goldring said today that it receives less than 10% of its funding from DFID and hoped to continue working with the department while rebuilding trust with the public.

He admitted Oxfam did not give full details of the scandal to the commission in 2011 but insisted it “did anything but cover it up”.

“With hindsight, I would much prefer that we had talked about (the) sexual misconduct,” Goldring told BBC radio.

But I don’t think it was in anyone’s best interest to be describing the details of the behaviour in a way that was actually going to draw extreme attention to it.

The charity is under growing pressure after an investigation by The Times found young sex workers were hired by senior staff in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake which devastated the island and left up to 300,000 people dead.

Haiti Earthquake Rescuers work to save a teenager who was trapped in the rubble in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. Source: PA Images

Groups of young prostitutes were invited to homes and guesthouses paid for by the charity for sex parties, according to one source who claimed to have seen footage of an orgy with sex workers wearing Oxfam t-shirts.

Positive references?

In further revelations yesterday, the paper said Oxfam failed to warn other aid agencies about the staff involved, which allowed them to get jobs among vulnerable people in other disaster areas.

Roland van Hauwermeiren, 68, whom Oxfam said was forced to resign as Haiti country director in 2011 after allegedly admitting hiring prostitutes, went on to become head of mission for Action Against Hunger in Bangladesh from 2012 to 2014.

The French charity told AFP it made pre-employment checks with Oxfam but that the UK-based organisation “did not share with us the reasons for his resignation as head of mission in Haiti or the results of its internal inquiry”.

“Moreover we received positive references from former Oxfam staff – in their individual capacities – who worked with him,” including from a human resources staffer, a spokesman said.

Haiti earthquake Oxfam loads up tonnes of aid and equipment at its warehouse in Bicester, Oxfordshire, which was flown to Haiti following the earthquake. Source: PA Images

In a statement, Oxfam denied providing positive references for those implicated.

It said the vast number of aid operations working around the globe meant it was “not possible… to ensure that those found guilty of sexual misconduct were not re-employed in the sector”.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do to stop individuals falsifying references, getting others that were dismissed to act as referees and claiming it was a reference from Oxfam,” a spokeswoman added.

And there was also nothing to stop them from getting former or current staff to provide a reference “in a personal capacity,” she said.

The charity said it launched an immediate investigation in 2011 which found a “culture of impunity” among some staff but has denied trying to cover up the scandal.

During the probe, Oxfam dismissed four staff members and another three resigned, including van Hauwermeiren.

The charity also said it had yet to find evidence proving allegations that underage girls were involved.

A spokesperson has told TheJournal.ie that no employee of Oxfam Ireland was involved in this case.

© AFP, 2018

Read: Oxfam aid workers used prostitutes during Haiti relief efforts, report claims

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
51,462  21
2
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
33,367  250
3
Donald Trump on ex-aide who allegedly beat his wife: 'We certainly wish him well'
31,509  134
Fora
1
'We can't afford to give a pub €5,000': Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals
663  0
2
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
485  0
3
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
175  0
The42
1
Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
75,567  109
2
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
57,785  49
3
Ireland hang on against 14-man Italy to get Six Nations campaign up and running
38,528  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you wear foundation every day?
9,124  5
2
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
8,589  0
3
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
4,134  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie