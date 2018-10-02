Former Fine Gaeler Fitzpatrick says party has become 'style over substance'

Fitzpatrick (right) with then Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny ahead of the 2011 general election.

FORMER FINE GAEL TD Peter Fitzpatrick has said that he was “only there to push a button” and that he felt the party had become “style over substance”.

Fitzpatrick was speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke after his resignation from the party last night, where he said his views weren’t always listened to and he felt isolated within the party.

“I felt myself I had an awful lot more to offer Fine Gael,” he said this morning, adding that his “hands were tied”.

In a statement yesterday evening, Fitzpatrick said he had backed the party “when some very difficult decisions had to be taken” but, over the past 15 months, he had “not been given the same support from Fine Gael as [he] had given them”.

The Louth TD had been a vocal campaigner to retain the Eighth Amendment in the Constitution, at odds with his wider party.

He was in a minority of retain supporters on the Oireachtas Committee on the matter, and it was expected he would have defied the government whip in voting against proposed abortion legislation due before the Dáil in the coming weeks.

As explained here, Fitzpatrick’s resignation represents a potential headache for the Fine Gael minority government, which holds a very slim majority when Fianna Fáil abstains.

In July, Fitzpatrick informed the party he wouldn’t be seeking to be put forward for its nomination in Louth at the next general election.

He told Sean O’Rourke today: “I received a phone call from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asking would I change my mind, and I said no.”

Fitzpatrick said he told the Taoiseach that he would support Fine Gael going forward, if he felt it was right.

“I feel as though things have improved, but the middle class as far as I’m concerned aren’t being looked after,” he said, adding that there are serious problems in housing and education.

“Fine Gael gave Peter Fitzpatrick an opportunity seven or eight years ago to be a TD, and I’m very grateful for that,” Fitzpatrick said.

He will stand as an independent in the next general election, and said he believes he can act as a strong, independent voice for the people of Louth.

“I’m not a career politician… what people see, people get,” he added.