A WOMAN ARMED with a knife robbed a priest in Co Kilkenny over the weekend.

The woman entered the parochial house in Coon on Saturday at about 5pm. She produced a knife and stole money before fleeing the scene.

The priest, Fr John Delaney (86), sustained minor injuries in the incident. No damage was caused to the house.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.