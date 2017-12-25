Rainfall warning in place for 21 counties on a very, very wet Christmas Day

THERE IS A Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 21 counties on what’s set to be a very wet Christmas Day.
Met Éireann has said there is a risk of spot flooding in areas as it predicts heavy rain in many areas, as it moves eastwards throughout the day.
There is a warning in place for the following counties until 6pm tonight:
- Cavan,
- Monaghan,
- Donegal,
- Dublin,
- Kildare,
- Laois,
- Longford,
- Louth,
- Wicklow,
- Offaly,
- Westmeath,
- Meath,
- Clare,
- Kerry,
- Limerick,
- Tipperary and
- All of Connacht
AA Roadwatch advises anyone out on the roads today to “remember to reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front when driving on wet roads”.
Here’s what else Met Éireann says we have in store today: “Further rainfall is likely to lead to accumulations of 25 to 35 mm.
Some hail showers are likely in the northwest later, with a risk of thunder, especially near the coast. Mild at first, but turning cold, with afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly winds.
St Stephen’s Day, however, is set to be bright and dry in many areas.
Read: ‘The footsteps of Joseph and Mary’: Pope Francis urges Catholics not to ignore migrants’ plight this Christmas
Read: ‘Problems coming in the door are more intense’: Guidance counsellors say cuts hit teens hard
COMMENTS (8)