Rainfall warning in place for 21 counties on a very, very wet Christmas Day

THERE IS A Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 21 counties on what’s set to be a very wet Christmas Day.

Met Éireann has said there is a risk of spot flooding in areas as it predicts heavy rain in many areas, as it moves eastwards throughout the day.

There is a warning in place for the following counties until 6pm tonight:

Cavan,

Monaghan,

Donegal,

Dublin,

Kildare,

Laois,

Longford,

Louth,

Wicklow,

Offaly,

Westmeath,

Meath,

Clare,

Kerry,

Limerick,

Tipperary and

All of Connacht

AA Roadwatch advises anyone out on the roads today to “remember to reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front when driving on wet roads”.

Here’s what else Met Éireann says we have in store today: “Further rainfall is likely to lead to accumulations of 25 to 35 mm.

Some hail showers are likely in the northwest later, with a risk of thunder, especially near the coast. Mild at first, but turning cold, with afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

St Stephen’s Day, however, is set to be bright and dry in many areas.