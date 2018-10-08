Risk of flooding in northwest as 3 counties issued with rainfall warning

THERE’S A RISK of flooding in three counties today, with a weather warning in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall alert for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo, effective from 11am yesterday until 6pm today.

A slow-moving band of rain is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain over the period, with rainfall amounts of 25-50mm expected.

There is potential for higher amounts in mountainous regions, the forecaster said.

Elsewhere will be mostly dry, but the rain will be “persistent” across west and northern counties.

There will be little change for Tuesday. Although the weather warning will have lifted, rain will continue through the northwest but the bulk of the country will continue to stay dry, except for the odd shower.