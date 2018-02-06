Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust

Source: Garda/Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE STOPPED a Co Clare school bus from travelling today due to the poor condition the vehicle was in.

As shown in the image above, the bus had a badly worn tyre and an extremely rusty body. Because of this, the school bus was prohibited from going further.

Court proceedings are to follow.

Members of the Garda Traffic Corps and the Road Safety Authority stopped a number of school buses in Clare today. Yesterday Gardaí at a checkpoint in Birr, Co Offaly stopped a lorry driver who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

“He was actually sitting on it to silence the alarm,” the Gardaí said.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued as a result.